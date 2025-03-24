It’s game on and could soon be “game over” for some Married At First Sight Australia couples, with the highly anticipated homestay week starting with a flurry of furious family members and even some bickering over a beard.
Meant to be the final test before couples decide if they want to stay together after the experiment, seeing how the other half lives proved a bit too much for some as “the make week” slowly turned into “the break week”.
Strong-willed sisters Georgia and Cleo gave grooms Dave and Adrian a reality check after their respective brides Jamie and Awhina had voiced their concerns over the way they had been treated, and once again Ryan claimed he had been pushed to breaking point by his overbearing wife, Jacqui.
It started with Jacqui not wanting Ryan to put his shoes on the bed in her Manly beach home, then quickly spiralled into tears when the groom refused to shave his beard.
“Jacqui is the most difficult person I have ever tried to date in my life,” Ryan told producers.
“They are going to be quite protective and strict,” Carina said as the pair were directed to sleep in separate rooms.
Paul received a bit of a shock when religious paraphernalia was spread all across the room, with Carina suspecting her mum was “trying to send him a message”.
But in the end, Paul accepted that he was open to exploring religion should the couple’s relationship extend past the experiment.
Cliffhangers and unfinished business seem to be the name of the game as the experiment drags on, but perhaps next week there will finally be some closure for some of the most controversial couples.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.