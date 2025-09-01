One of Aotearoa’s most prominent specialist music retailers will close the doors of its downtown Auckland store.

After more than nine decades in central Auckland’s Queens Arcade, Marbecks has announced it will shutter its physical store.

The iconic record shop will shut on October 31, after which the business will move to trade online.

Founding family member Roger Marbeck says the move online represents both a continuation of their legacy and an opportunity to evolve with the changing retail landscape.

“Marbecks has been a home for music lovers for over 90 years in Queens Arcade, and while closing our physical doors is bittersweet, our mission remains the same – to share music that inspires and brings people together.