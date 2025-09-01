One of Aotearoa’s most prominent specialist music retailers will close the doors of its downtown Auckland store.
After more than nine decades in central Auckland’s Queens Arcade, Marbecks has announced it will shutter its physical store.
The iconic record shop will shut on October 31, after which the business willmove to trade online.
Founding family member Roger Marbeck says the move online represents both a continuation of their legacy and an opportunity to evolve with the changing retail landscape.
“Marbecks has been a home for music lovers for over 90 years in Queens Arcade, and while closing our physical doors is bittersweet, our mission remains the same – to share music that inspires and brings people together.
The Marbeck family briefly let go of the reins in the early 2000s. Roger Marbeck bought one of New Zealand’s oldest record labels, Ode, in 2007 pivoting briefly into wholesaling classical imports before deciding to buy the business back in 2013.
Longtime store manager Sandra Hoppingsaid it has been a privilege to welcome generations of music fans into the store.
“We’ve seen people grow up with Marbecks from buying their very first album to curating their lifelong collections.
“While I’ll miss seeing those familiar faces in person, I’m excited for this next stage and the chance to keep serving our community in new ways.”
As part of that reshaped community engagement, plans are in the works to launch pop-up events at festivals and music gatherings around the country, keeping the spirit of the store alive for fans who value the in-person experience.
The arcade store is holding a final sale starting today with 25% off everything in stock excluding gift vouchers, new releases and customer orders.