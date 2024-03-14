Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Māoriland’s young director on how to make an inclusive indigenous festival

By Tom Augustine
8 mins to read
Madeleine Hakaraia De Young, director of the Māoriland film festival, held every year in Ōtaki.

Madeleine Hakaraia De Young, director of the Māoriland film festival, held every year in Ōtaki.

It’s not surprising that one of Aotearoa’s most unique and remarkable film festivals had its beginnings in a unique and remarkable way.

In 2011, filmmaker Libby Hakaraia (Ngāti Kapu) made a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.