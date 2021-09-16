Voyager 2021 media awards
Māori Language Week 2021: Weatherman Dan Corbett praised for te reo efforts

3 minutes to read
1 News Meteorologist Dan Corbett gets involved in Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Video / TVNZ

NZ Herald

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett has been praised online for his efforts presenting the weather in both English and te reo Māori, despite his difficulties pronouncing words in the latter.

Corbett has been delivering his weather bulletin in te reo during the 6pm news this week, to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

While his pronunciation was not perfect, his effort was commended by many online, who hope other non Māori speakers feel inspired to give it a go.

"Well done to the bro giving the weather a go on @TVNZ respect," a Twitter user said. "Yes, some parts had me cringing. But I want to mihi to you because that takes courage e hoa. What I would suggest and challenge you to do is enrol to learn te reo Māori so you smash it next year. Kia kaha!"

Twitter users had plenty of praise for Corbett's efforts during the weather segment.

Despite obvious struggles with the pronunciation of the words, Corbett did not give up and delivered a weather forecast in te reo, live on TV.

Ka pai, Dan!