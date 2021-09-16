Māori Language Week 2021: Weatherman Dan Corbett praised for te reo efforts

1 News Meteorologist Dan Corbett gets involved in Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett has been praised online for his efforts presenting the weather in both English and te reo Māori, despite his difficulties pronouncing words in the latter.

Corbett has been delivering his weather bulletin in te reo during the 6pm news this week, to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

While his pronunciation was not perfect, his effort was commended by many online, who hope other non Māori speakers feel inspired to give it a go.

"Well done to the bro giving the weather a go on @TVNZ respect," a Twitter user said. "Yes, some parts had me cringing. But I want to mihi to you because that takes courage e hoa. What I would suggest and challenge you to do is enrol to learn te reo Māori so you smash it next year. Kia kaha!"

Well done to the bro giving the weather a go on @TVNZ respect! Yes, some parts had me cringing. But I want to mihi to you because that takes courage e hoa. What I would suggest and challenge you to do is enrol to learn te reo Māori so you smash it next year. Kia kaha! — AWA (@Awa_1) September 16, 2021

Twitter users had plenty of praise for Corbett's efforts during the weather segment.

Nothing but applause for Dan the Weatherman for his efforts with te reo. An inspiration for us Pākehā, really - I certainly wouldn’t be confident presenting anything in reo,

especially live.



Tino pai, Dan 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Heather (@HDiddyNZ) September 16, 2021

Sending the love to @danielcorbetttv for your commitment to te reo Māori. Thank you all your hard work. Your doing great. Karawhiua e hoa! — Charmaine Ngarimu (@TeAoChar) September 16, 2021

Dan The Weatherman is doing so well with his Te Reo, Ka pai! — Dane McLean 💃 (@Dane_McLean) September 16, 2021

Despite obvious struggles with the pronunciation of the words, Corbett did not give up and delivered a weather forecast in te reo, live on TV.

Dan Corbett’s te reo efforts are excruciating but I really love him for trying so hard. I hope it gives us all the courage to embarrass ourselves in the hope of getting better. pic.twitter.com/nmM3NKcRv9 — Donna Chisholm (@Donna_Chisholm) September 16, 2021

I bet there's chaos in the old folks homes tonight. The weather on tv1 being presented in Te Reo. You'll need a bigger letter box, BSA. — Stu in Aotearoa (@StuOld) September 16, 2021

Good on whatshisface who does the weather on 1 News. Te Reo obviously doesn't come easily to him like it seems to for many other presenters, but he's trying. — Vicky (@GoldenHelikaon) September 16, 2021

the weather man on @1NewsNZ is on point with his te reo tonight 😍 love to see it ✊🏽 — cirilla (@flutterbypepe) September 16, 2021

Ka pai, Dan!