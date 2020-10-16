Man baffles internet with optical illusion tattoo that looks like hole in his head

What do you see? Photo / Instagram

A tattoo artist in the United States has gone viral after sharing a photo of the "crazy" ink optical illusion he created for this friend – and it will have you doing a double take.

The photo, posted on Instagram by Utah tattoo artist Matt Pehrson in April, has had more than 65,000 comments from people praising the work.

"Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today," Pehrson captioned the photo. "We have a lot left to finish on his dome. What do you all think of a piece like this?"

The black and white work uses shading to make it look like the man has a hole in his head.

In the comments some people weren't convinced the tattoo was real, claiming it must be photoshopped.

Others said the tattoo was so "trippy" it made them feel "uncomfortable" if they looked at it for too long.

"That is awesome as f**k but it gives me a headache if I look at it for long," one person wrote, and another added: "It actually makes me nauseous looking at it".

Another person said they "cannot see the actual scalp" because "my brain won't let me".

"That is just plain weird. Great but weird at the same time," one commented, and another added: "This is the most insane optical illusion."