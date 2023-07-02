Madonna is good friends with Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, with the trio seen here at a previous Met Gala in New York. Photo / Instagram

New details surrounding Madonna’s shock collapse and hospitalisation have come to light - including her gruelling work schedule.

The Sun has reported that mere hours before the 64-year-old singer was found unresponsive in her New York home, she was locked in a studio with pop star Katy Perry for a special project.

Speaking to the outlet, a source said Perry and Madonna were working on a project that would be used to mark her 40 years in the music industry.

“Madonna has long admired Katy and they have worked together before but never managed to actually put anything out.

“Madonna has been working around the clock to make sure both her music and her world tour are second to none.

“Obviously everything has been put on hold now but the fact she was in the studio with Katy just hours before being rushed to the ICU shows how determined she was to push ahead despite feeling unwell.”

This was Madonna’s last photo posted from the studio just before her hospitalisation. Photo / Instagram

Madonna was reportedly feeling unwell in the lead-up to her collapse however, she continued with her work commitments which included meeting Perry and partaking in what the news outlet has described as punishing 12-hour rehearsal days for her now postponed Celebration tour.

It comes amid TMZ’s report that the Material Girl singer struggled with a fever for a full month before her shock collapse, ignoring symptoms because she was so focused on the tour.

Sources close to her believe the fever was a sign of the infection and it got worse because it was left untreated while the singer continued “putting in 12-hour days” to prepare for her tour.

According to the US news outlet, the infection is “more serious” than first reported.

Despite that, the singer’s manager Guy Oseary says Madonna’s health “is improving” and “a full recovery is expected”.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary said in a statement cited by Sky News.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The singer was discharged from hospital last Wednesday night and was photographed arriving at her Upper East Side home, with two of her children.

Madonna’s Celebration tour was scheduled to start in July, starting in Canada. The tour was then due to play multiple nights in London in October and December, as well as dates across Europe and North America.