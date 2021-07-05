Lorde's Solar Power tour: Havelock North show sells out in less than a minute

Tickets to Lorde's Solar Power performance in Havelock North next March sold out in under a minute. Photo / Supplied

There will be some post code envy for the Hawke's Bay fans of Lorde who missed out on tickets to her Black Barn Vineyards show after it sold out in under a minute.

Tickets for next year's Havelock North show, her first in the sunshine-powered Hawke's Bay, went on sale at midday on Monday but had sold out by 12.01pm.

Brent Eccles, of Eccles Entertainment, which is co-promoting the Solar Power tour, said it was "very exciting".

"We could tell by the pre-sales that there was going to be a high amount of interest.

"It sold out within a minute or so."

Black Barn Vineyards has a venue capacity of 1800 people.

It will be Lorde's first New Zealand tour since the sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017. Photo / Supplied

It's one of nine shows around smaller and traditional venues on her first New Zealand tour since the sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017.

Lorde will also play at Upper Moutere, Days Bay, New Plymouth, Western Springs in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Her Upper Moutere and Days Bay shows had also sold-out by Monday midday.

Eccles directed fans who had missed out on tickets to look to her New Plymouth and Auckland performances.

He said within the Covid-19 climate which had seen many events cancelled, it was great for local talent and would be a "great vibe".

"We are really happy and looking forward to the show.

"It will be fantastic for Hawke's Bay."