Lorde talks to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan about what the Met Gala is really like

Lorde's Met Gala outfit. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde has spoke to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan days after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala.

She joined the show to promote her brand new single Mood Ring, from her latest album Solar Power. The Kiwi singer released her third album in August.

The singer hung out with Vaughan's kids in 2017 and stepped in as a babysitter, and Lorde says she would love to see them again.

"Listen I would love to recreate that, see your new place," she told Vaughan.

He said his daughter August just assumed when she releases a new album, Lorde will be back to visit her.

Lorde joked she thought August was scared of her when she visited, but Vaughan explained she was mainly camera shy.

Speaking on a Zoom call from America, Lorde spilled the tea on everything from what really happened at the Met Gala to her adventures day drinking with Seth Meyers.

She also gloated slightly about the good weather she's having in the US.

"It's really good. it's so nice to be warm, to be honest. The sunshine is really doing it for me."

Speaking about her time day drinking with talk show host Seth Meyers, she said: "We were so drunk it was crazy. Honestly I've never been that drunk," she admitted.

She said it was strange being that intoxicated in a work environment.

"You should have seen me when I got home. I was a total disaster!"

Lorde's experience at the Met Gala

What listeners and likely readers all want to know is what attending Anna Wintour's Met Gala is really like, and Lorde let slip all the juicy details for us.

She said the event has felt easier for her over the years and said it was a far less lonely experience this year than it had been in the past.

"Well, this was my third Met and the first one, I was horribly nervous. I sat alone pretty much alone the whole night, talked to no one," she admitted.

This year fellow New Zealander and Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi was also at the event, and Lorde shared later in the interview she gave him a wave but she doesn't think he saw her.

She said there was something different about this time compared to Met Galas of the past, attributing it partly to the US opening up after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I genuinely had an incredible time. One of the best nights ever," she said, attributing it to feeling more comfortable around the stars who attend.

When asked about being in a room full of Hollywood and fashion's elite she said: "That part of it, it doesn't freak me out anymore."

Of course, everyone wanted to know what happens on the inside. And Lorde didn't hold back.

"There's cocktails, and then dinner, and a super cool performance," she said.

"I think I drank it in 10 seconds, total," she said about a cocktail she had on entry.

On social media, Keke Palmer posted a photo of the food, which drew comparisons to the Fyre Festival, and while Lorde didn't make any complaints about the catering herself, she wasn't able to comment about how it tasted.

"This is a bit naughty but I didn't eat," she said. Instead, the Solar Power singer said she was busy "doing a lot of chatting".

And with the plethora of stars present at the event, we don't blame her.

"I had some french fries later that went down a treat," she said.

As part of Māori language week, Lorde released a surprise new EP sung entirely in te reo Māori called Te Ao Mārama EP. She recorded five songs from Solar Power in te reo Māori.

She told ZM: "I felt sort of met but challenged by the process, it was amazing."

She thanked Hēmi Kelly, Tīmoti Kāretu, Hana Mereraiha and Hinewehi Mohi for bringing the project to life and helping her reinterpret the songs.

When asked about her trip to Antarctica, she said: "I would love to go again, but I don't think I should go again."

She called the trip "unreal".

Lorde said she is going to try her best to spend summer in Aotearoa.

"I'm going to try hard to get a summer here," she said. The star embarks on her tour here next February.

"I'm becoming one of those annoying people who just ducks back here for summer," she joked.