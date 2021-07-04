Lorde Solar Power tour tickets on sale today: What fans need to know

Lorde's New Zealand tour goes on sale to the general public today. Photo / Supplied

Lorde's New Zealand tour goes on sale to the general public today. Photo / Supplied

Lorde's 2022 summer tour goes on sale to the general public today at midday, and fans will likely rush to snap up tickets.

Her tour is in support of her upcoming album Solar Power. It will be the star's first NZ tour in five years.

Shows for Lorde's Melodrama tour in 2017 sold out in minutes, so fans will have to get in quick so they don't miss out.

Here is what you need to know ahead of tickets going on sale today 12pm.

Where is she playing?

Lorde is playing six shows nationwide, including a festival slot at Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch.

The tour is happening next summer, kicking off with the Electric Avenue slot on February 27. From there, Lorde heads to Nelson to play a show at Neudorf Vineyards in Upper Moutere, before she heads across Cook Strait to play at Days Bay in Lower Hutt on March 1.

Lorde plays a show at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North on March 2, followed by a concert at New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands on March 4.

The New Zealand leg of the Solar Power tour concludes with an epic finale in Auckland, where she will play a show at Western Springs' Outer Fields.

Where to buy tickets

The authorised ticket seller for each show is Ticketmaster, with the exception of the New Plymouth show where tickets are on sale via Ticketek.

Last week, tour co-promoter Eccles Entertainment warned fans not to be fooled by so-called VIP tickets being resold on sites like Viagogo.

Brent Eccles told Hawkes' Bay Today there was no such thing as a "VIP" ticket on Lorde's tour and there was no guarantee that tickets bought from anywhere other than the authorised ticket seller were legitimate.

Fans' best bet is to log on and purchase tickets when they go on sale, rather than risk the legitimacy of tickets from re-sellers.

Head to www.eccles.co.nz/lorde, or the singer's website for official ticket links.

How much are tickets?

Depending on what show you attend, a ticket to see Lorde will set you back from $90, and over the $100 mark for sections closer to the stage.

Tickets for her Christchurch slot at Electric Avenue festival will set fans back $159, but punters will also get to see Drax Project, Harper Finn, Lee Mvtthews, Summer Thieves, and Supergroove.