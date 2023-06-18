Lorde and Taylor Swift arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016. Photo / AP

Kiwi singer-songwriter Lorde has shared an inside look at her longtime friendship with Taylor Swift.

Lorde shared a screenshot of a private text between her and the Midnights singer, with Swift telling her in a 2017 message: “You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f***-with-me vibes all around you.”

The text continued: “And I don’t think first week record sales singularly define a legacy,” referring to Lorde’s 2017 album Melodrama.

The Kiwi artist shared a screenshot of Swift's encouraging message after her album Melodrama was released. Photo / @lorde

Lorde has been friends with the pop superstar for nearly 10 years, and shared the message on her Instagram story to mark six years since her second album’s release.

Her reply to Swift at the time reads: “Love you so much for this”.

She wrote over the screenshot: “Taylor was very kind and not wrong.”

The artists’ friendship has been on-and-off over the years, with Lorde once likening it to being friends with someone “with an auto-immune disease”.

She told the Guardian in June 2017: “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies.”

“There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are different sets of considerations within the friendship.”

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Photo / @taylorswift

Lorde never mentioned Swift’s name, but fans picked up on the reference and she eventually shared an apology.

In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote: “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f***ed up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry.”

It’s not clear if the pair have seen each other recently or are still close, as Swift has not responded to Lorde’s post, but she is currently in the midst of her Eras tour.

Swift is currently three months into the eight-month tour, set to perform next in Minneapolis in Minnesota on June 23.

Her short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy recently ended, following her split from Joe Alwyn in April.



