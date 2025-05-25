Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Lorde crashes a Lorde-themed nightclub event in Sydney

news.com.au
3 mins to read

Lorde surprised fans at a Sydney club night dedicated to her music. Photo / Getty Images

Grammy-winner Lorde has stunned fans by making a surprise appearance at an event dedicated to her in Sydney.

The star crashed the “Lorde-themed club night” at Mary’s Underground where she danced and sang along to her own songs alongside delighted revellers on Sunday night.

“We’re throwing a club night dedicated to @lorde on Sunday, 25 May as part of our new Sunday series at @marysunderground!,” organisers wrote on promotional posts in the lead-up to the event.

“We’re officially in the L4 era, so it’s only right we throw a party for our true Lorde & saviour!

“Come dance (or cry) in the club as DJ @xeimma plays all the eras, alongside alt-pop bangers, drag shows, and themed drinks!”

It comes after the 28-year-old singer recently announced a new album called Virgin and her Ultrasound world tour.

It will be her first record since Solar Power in 2021 and follows the release of her single What Was That earlier in 2025.

Lorde – who shot to global fame as a teenager with her signature track Royals – has released three albums and, according to a media release, Virgin will showcase a “bold evolution in her sound and storytelling”.

The announcement comes just more than 18 months after the Green Light hitmaker revealed she had been working on new music while living in London.

The New Zealand pop star told fans in an email newsletter that she had been living in the British capital since mid-2023.

“Things feel clear here. I haven’t seen many friends; mostly, I’m alone with my thoughts,” she said.

“I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making. I’m starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in.”

Lorde also revealed in the same update that she has been battling a mystery illness.

At the time, she noted that she had stopped taking her regular medication after spending more than a decade on it and found herself becoming ill on several occasions.

“The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15. My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times.”

Lorde went on to explain to fans that she has “never really listened” to her body and has used this year to focus on her health after “ignoring” it for so long.

Virgin will be released on June 27.

