Radovich (L) played Alf Stewart's grandson in the popular soap. Photo / Georgie Parker/Instagram

Home and Away star Lukas Radovich, who plays Ryder Jackson, has announced his departure from the popular Aussie soap.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share his feelings on ending five years playing Jackson, the grandson of Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

"What an incredible ride. I can't really express how the last 5 years has felt or impacted my life so I'll keep it short. I'll miss the job, but most importantly I'll miss the people," Radovich wrote.

Radovich's character has been part of some notable storylines, including when he was nearly kissed by his character's former best friend Ty, one of the soap's few same-sex plot lines.

He also survived being buried alive when a prank went wrong in a cliffhanger episode the actor described as "challenging".

"When I saw that the call sheet just had my name on it for the entire day, I knew it was going to be big," he told 7News.

"It was challenging to learn, and to be covered in dirt for such a long time. But it was also the most rewarding."