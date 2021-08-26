Lockdown Formal Friday: Hilary Barry stuns in green gown, wig and tiara

Hilary Barry has once again nailed her Formal Friday look.
The Seven Sharp presenter debuted this week's iteration of Formal Friday on Twitter: a breathtaking green gown complete with a tiara and a blonde wig.
"I know you've lost track of the days but it's #formalfriday today so let's get it on!"
"Either lockdown has been longer than I thought or your hair grows super fast," a follower joked, referring to Barry's wig.
"It's what my hair will probably look like after lockdown," Barry replied.
Her followers also shared their impressive efforts:
Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition last week as the country moved into Covid-19 alert level 4.
Barry shared a snap of herself wearing a sparkly silver gown, tiara and festive red lipstick on her social media channels encouraging Kiwis to dress up and celebrate even though we're stuck at home.
"Happy #formalfriday darlings!" she wrote. "Hope I don't spark a fire in the kitchen this morning.
"Found my sparkle. Now it's time to find yours."
Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last year, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of the first level 4 lockdown in March 2020.
From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.