Lockdown Formal Friday: Hilary Barry stuns in green gown, wig and tiara

You may notice something different about Hilary Barry's Formal Friday look this week... Photo / Hilary Barry via Twitter

Hilary Barry has once again nailed her Formal Friday look.

The Seven Sharp presenter debuted this week's iteration of Formal Friday on Twitter: a breathtaking green gown complete with a tiara and a blonde wig.

"I know you've lost track of the days but it's #formalfriday today so let's get it on!"

"Either lockdown has been longer than I thought or your hair grows super fast," a follower joked, referring to Barry's wig.

"It's what my hair will probably look like after lockdown," Barry replied.

Her followers also shared their impressive efforts:

Wow that’s a stunning dress. Green must be the colour of the day #formalFriday pic.twitter.com/K2oD6D6pRP — Sophie Barker (@SophieEBarker) August 26, 2021

Formal Friday, but make it Parenting During Lockdown. #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/4KNKWe2HHr — Shawn Moodie 🤷‍♂️ (@shawnmoodie) August 26, 2021

Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition last week as the country moved into Covid-19 alert level 4.

Barry shared a snap of herself wearing a sparkly silver gown, tiara and festive red lipstick on her social media channels encouraging Kiwis to dress up and celebrate even though we're stuck at home.

"Happy #formalfriday darlings!" she wrote. "Hope I don't spark a fire in the kitchen this morning.

"Found my sparkle. Now it's time to find yours."

Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last year, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of the first level 4 lockdown in March 2020.

From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.