Lizzo upsets fans after promoting smoothie detox diet: 'This is disappointing to see'

The star known for championing body positivity has come under fire for promoting a smoothie cleanse diet. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo has come under fire for sharing videos on social media promoting a smoothie detox diet she did over 10 days.

It comes after the singer expressed negative thoughts about her body online.

The 32-year-old upset her followers, who were quick to question why she would promote a fad diet programme, after being an advocate for body positivity for so many years.

"I did @jjsmithonline 10-day smoothie detox," she wrote on Instagram alongside two videos of herself as she followed the programme.

In the video, Lizzo is heard saying, "So I drank a lot and I ate a lot of foods and I f***ed my stomach up in Mexico. So, I decided to do JJ Smith's 10-Day Smoothie Cleanse."

"It's just basically, you drink these green smoothies every day," she explained.

"It started to get to me mentally, but I was never super hungry. I think I just was wanting to stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming."

While Lizzo didn't say whether or not she had lost weight during the cleanse, she added, "I feel amazing and I think that it's just great to reset your stomach and reset things, especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do. I think I look f***ing great too!"

"Not toxic body culture getting to you now too..." one fan wrote.

"Hollywood is getting to you gurl," another commented.

"Seeing you promote diet culture is breaking my heart," one fan said.

"You have an organ [liver] that detoxes your body. Cleanses and detoxes are scams, this is actually really disappointing to see," another fan wrote.

The criticism continued.

"Whaaat?! No no no! Detoxes don't work and they definitely do not promote body positivity," another wrote.

Some fans even thought that Lizzo was joking about the diet because it's so unlike her to promote any type of diet.

Lizzo recently shared a TikTok video where she was feeling down about her body.

"I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself.

"Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true. And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body."

"Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's OK too," she added. "I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us. And I just have to know that tomorrow how I feel in here [she pointed to her head] is gonna change.

"And I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful, I just don't feel it. But I know I'm going to get through it."