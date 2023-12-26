Lizzo's much-loved dog Pooka died on Christmas Eve. Photo / Instagram @lizzobeeating

Pop star Lizzo has shared some heartbreaking Christmas news.

The Juice singer took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal to fans that her much-loved dog Pooka had died on Christmas Eve.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself, her mum Shari Johnson-Jefferson and sister Vanessa Jefferson cuddling the small white dog, she wrote: “We will always love you, Pooka Diamante Jefferson. 10/4/2005 - 24/12/2023.”

Many of the Grammy-winner’s famous friends shared their love for the star, with SZA writing, “Wait, no! I’m so honoured have met you.”

Empathic fans also commented on the post, with one writing “I’m so sorry,” before adding, “Losing a pet is losing a family member. That empty space will take a long time to feel full and safe again. Be kind to yourself and give yourself time to grieve.”

Lizzo returned to Instagram hours later to express her grief by sharing another photo of herself hugging the dog and writing: “I’m not okay. I’m so heartbroken. RIP Pooka.”

The post saw the singer share 10 photos in a post carousel in which she shared her favourite moments with her beloved pet. The final photo was a touching image of a keepsake showing an imprint of Pooka’s paw.

It comes after the award-winning singer told fans in an Instagram post she has been focusing on her health in recent months amid news she had been sued by a group of her former back-up dancers.

“Hi. I’m working ... on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world... but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”

The group of dancers alleged Lizzo created a hostile work environment and partook in racial and sexual harassment in the lawsuit.

The star has denied the claims through an Instagram post. However, it was reported in August that she has taken things to the next level and has plans to sue the three dancers.

The Daily Mail has reported the Truth Hurts singer intends to sue the plaintiffs - Crystal Williams, 24, Noelle Rodriguez, 25 and Arianna Davis, 26 - with the Grammy-winner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirming the news to the UK news outlet.