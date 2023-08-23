Lizzo's lawyer Marty Singer has hit back at the plaintiffs lawsuit with a scathing statement to the Daily Mail.

Lizzo is hitting back at the three dancers who are in the process of suing her with claims of sexual harassment.

The pop star has made headlines recently after allegations she creates a hostile work environment and partakes in racial and sexual harassment. While she has denied the lawsuit claims with an Instagram post, she has reportedly taken things to the next level and is now planning to sue the three dancers.

The Daily Mail has reported the Truth Hurts singer intends to sue the plaintiffs made up of Crystal Williams, 24, Noelle Rodriguez, 25 and Arianna Davis, 26 for their claims with the Grammy winner’s lawyer, Marty Singer telling the publication the trio’s story does not add up.

Referencing a section in the group’s lawsuit where they claimed they were forced to visit the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on March 5 2023 against their will, Singer claimed the women were “happily cavorting backstage” and “gleefully reveling”.

In a statement shared with the UK news outlet, he doubled down on claims Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – did not force the trio to attend the topless cabaret show and released a photo from backstage that appeared to show the women smiling.

“As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words. The photos and videos of plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez happily carousing backstage with the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris speak volumes.”

“In their lawsuit, the three plaintiffs claim that they were forced to go to the show at the Crazy Horse against their will on March 5, 2023. In fact, after they watched the topless dance show, they went backstage with the other Big Grrrls dancers to meet the performers.” The statement read adding, “Photos and videos show Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez happily cavorting backstage with the Crazy Horse dancers who are wearing colorful wigs.”

The statement continued to say the images show the plaintiffs “gleefully revelling backstage after the topless shows” and added that after the visit to the Paris cabaret show, the women took a break from touring before choosing to return for the third leg of the Special tour.

Elsewhere in the statement, Singer referred to a video recorded by Davis from April 5 of this year in which she said working with the Good as Hell singer was a “beautiful journey” and had “been amazing”.

Since the video was shared, Davis has told TMZ that she “wanted to save her job” and claimed the video “further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo”. However, Singer has claimed Davis’ explanation is “contradicted by the facts” referring to the backstage photos and video.

The plantiffs - Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams and Arianna Davis are suing Lizzo. Photos / Instagram

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts. The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed,” he said.

The initial lawsuit made by the three dancers, who appeared on the Amazon Prime show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, claimed the singer pressured them to touch a nude performer in an Amsterdam strip club as well as partake in explicit parts of the strip show.

The women also accuse the Good As Hell singer of taking them to a nude cabaret bar in Paris without disclosing the nature of the club, ultimately robbing “them of the choice not to participate” in the night.

Other allegations include the dancers completing an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal and one dancer soiling herself as she was allegedly so fearful that if she left the rehearsal she would lose her job. The court documents claim the dancer was then given a see-through costume with no underwear to put on underneath it.

Lizzo has doubled down on claims she sexually harassed her dancers and reportedly plans to sue them. Photo / Getty Images

The women’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, has said of the lawsuit: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly.

“While privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising.”

Also named in the papers, which were filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday, is Lizzo’s touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and her dance captain Quigley who is accused of sharing “lewd sexual fantasies” and speaking about one of the women’s decisions to have pre-marital sex.

The list of damages includes claims of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination, and failure to prevent or remedy the harassment.

Daily Mail has reported Lizzo herself is accused of disability discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and failing to stop said issues.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.