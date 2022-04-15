Liz Sheridan has died at the age of 93.
The actress - who was famous for playing Jerry Seinfield's mother in the hit show "Seinfield" - died in the early hours of Friday, TMZ has reported.
Her death comes just five days after her 93rd birthday.
It is believed Sheridan - who is also known for her role as neighbour Raquel on "Alf" - died from natural causes at 2.30am.
Fans of the actress have rushed to pay tribute to the actress.
One wrote: "RIP Liz Sheridan. She was so amazing in Seinfeld."
A second added: "Oh man, Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Seinfeld's mom Helen on Seinfeld, has passed away at 93, she just celebrated her birthday five days ago."
A third shared: "ahw. rest well, liz sheridan. she was wonderful. at least once a month, "you were making out during Schindler's List?!" pops into my head and i just cackle. (sic)"
Others paid tribute to Liz, as they also remembered Estelle Harris' death. The actress who played George's mum died just a couple of weeks ago.
One shared: "Wow. Liz Sheridan from #Seinfeld passed away too? Just 5 days after her birthday and not long after Estelle Harris passed away.
She knew how to bring the type of energy her character needed."
A second wrote: "What are the odds that the two iconic Seinfeld moms would die two weeks apart? Rest in Peace to the iconic Liz Sheridan, a Broadway actress who famously dated James Dean.
"She was also Jerry's mom and follows Estelle Harris. She died 2 weeks ago and was George's mom."
A third penned: "The characters George Costanza & Jerry Seinfeld both lost their moms within 2 weeks of each other. R.I.P Estelle Harris & Liz Sheridan, thanks for the laughs."