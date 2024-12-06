Advertisement
Live: New Zealand Youth Film Festival 2024 winners announced

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Karen O'Leary hosted the New Zealand Youth Film Festival last year. Photo / NZYFF

The third New Zealand Youth Film Festival awards ceremony is taking place at Te Papa in Wellington tonight, with the next generation of Kiwi filmmakers set to be awarded.

Presented by the NZ Herald, entries for the festival opened in June this year for young Kiwis aged 15 to 24 to enter their work in different genres.

Since the festival’s inception, the number of entries each year has grown - there were 509 entries from around the country this year, compared to 426 last year.

This year, the NZYFF’s sibling festival, the Australia Youth Film Festival, was launched in Australia.

Tonight’s ceremony can be viewed via a livestream on the Herald website.

The festival took place in Wellington for the second year in 2023, with more than 400 entries from around the country and prizes including a tour of the Shortland St film set and Canon camera gear.

The NZ Youth Film Festival will take place at Te Papa tonight. Photo / NZYFF
The ceremony was hosted by comedian and actress Karen O’Leary.

This year, the prizes up for grabs include a tour of Wētā Workshop, camera, cash prizes and time with industry leaders and actors.

As well as the highly-coveted Wellington UNESCO City of Film Best Overall Film - with the winner set to be awarded a Māoriland Film Festival Experience - here are the awards set to be handed out tonight.

The full list of finalists:

Yoobee College of Creative Innovation Best Directing

Dear Dad, - Acacia Wong

The King - Aislin Hook

Sticky Pages - Emily Quang

Bear Witness - Grace Symmans

Mixed Media - Isaac Giles

Self-Portrait - Ryo Nishikawa

At Arms Length - Toni Tyson

South Pacific Pictures Best Acting

God’s Favourites Fall Hardest - Faith Carolyn Wand

Stuck In A Hard Place - Finn Davey

Smile - Henry Jiao

Nokia Low - Oberon Romond

Motion - Ryan Evans

Crazy Love - Thomas Stewardson

I Thought I Was Alone - Zion McLean

Best Māori Filmmaker

Taurewarewa - Libby Witheford-Smith

The Great South - Taniora Ormsby

One NZ Best Phone Short

Leave a Message at the Tone - Juno Salmon

Living Out Loud: Reflection of Trans Visibility -Lee Li

Wētā FX Best Visual Effects

Hobson’s Choice - Daniel Robinson

A Dragon in Name Only - Jacynta Scurfield

Hardwired - Joel Graham

Lumos - Kate Skoglund

The Broadcast - Madison Kremmer

The Memory Emporium - Michael Allred

Red Light - Tyler Redmond

The NZ Herald Best Documentary

Native Eye - Grace Bridle

Sound in Wind and Limb - Katie Bilbrough

Pōneke Classical Sessions - Sebastian Kerebs

The Unlikely Voyage - Zoe Janda

Living Out Loud: Reflection of Trans Visibility - Lee Li

Blackmagic Design Best Editing

Empty Ceilings - Caleb Rayner

Crescendo - Faith Cruz

ONLINE - Ollie Madsen

Take Me to Your Leader - Rata Shaw

Tape V - Wei-Chi Lin

Canon Best Cinematography

King Karsten - Andrew Watson

It Hunts At Night - Charlie Johnston

The Wētā - Hayden Smithie

Birdsong - Levi Andreas Roberts-Brothers

Borders of the Heart - Weitong Li

Wētā Workshop Best Special Effects

The Trade - Jack Robinson

Smugglers Run - Mark Ruffell

The Puppet Show - Sam Pay

