Live: New Zealand Youth Film Festival 2024 winners announced

Karen O'Leary hosted the New Zealand Youth Film Festival last year. Photo / NZYFF

The third New Zealand Youth Film Festival awards ceremony is taking place at Te Papa in Wellington tonight, with the next generation of Kiwi filmmakers set to be awarded.

Presented by the NZ Herald, entries for the festival opened in June this year for young Kiwis aged 15 to 24 to enter their work in different genres.

Since the festival’s inception, the number of entries each year has grown - there were 509 entries from around the country this year, compared to 426 last year.

This year, the NZYFF’s sibling festival, the Australia Youth Film Festival, was launched in Australia.