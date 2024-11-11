Linda Evangelista revealed how the pressure of conforming to beauty standards over the years had affected her: "I was just so unhappy in my own skin". Photo / Getty Images

Linda Evangelista spent five years “hibernating” because she hated the way she looked.

The 59-year-old supermodel - who previously sued CoolSculpting for US$50 million ($83.9m) after being left “permanently disfigured” by a fat-freezing procedure in 2016 - lost her confidence and couldn’t bear to look at herself, so she barely left the house other than to walk her dog at “obscure times” or if her 18-year-old son, Augustin, needed her to.

Speaking during a presentation at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, she said: “I was just so unhappy in my own skin.

“I’ve done a lot of therapy since, but I spent years and years focusing on my looks. My self-worth and value became about my looks, and I felt flawed. I didn’t love myself, and I didn’t understand why anybody would love me if I didn’t like being with myself or looking at myself.”

During that time, Linda underwent a double mastectomy in 2018 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, only to contract the disease again four years later.