Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst unrecognisable at Lollapalooza

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit as fans knew him in a 1999 studio portrait. Photo / Getty Images

Limp Bizkit lead singer Fred Durst has ditched the backwards red cap for a surprise new look.

The popular late 90s rock group appeared at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival on Saturday, but it was Durst's appearance that caught many viewers of the fest's livestream by surprise, sending his name trending on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Durst had teased the look on Instagram, marking his first posts since scrubbing his account entirely.

"Thinking about you 70," Durst cryptically captioned the selfie, to which some followers likened him for David Spade, Bon Jovi and Richard Greer.

Fred Durst attends Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Free from his signature cap and chin beard, the 50-year-old debuted a lengthy silver mane and handlebar moustache. At Lollapalooza, he added a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble, finishing the look with a jacket that was curiously only zipped at the top.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

From 2003 to a much more distinguished look today. Photo / Instagram

Unsurprisingly, fans vented on Twitter as the group took to the stage.

"Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him," one user quipped.

Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him. pic.twitter.com/8mUG2AsaP8 — Jeremy (@jhoman29) August 1, 2021

Fred Durst looks like the owner of the haunted record store Scooby and the gang investigate and find out it was him all along pic.twitter.com/IJ6As5NQWK — jomo (@AGirlABookEtc) August 1, 2021

I love that Fred Durst just looks like he lives in the Beastie Boys “Sabotage” music video. pic.twitter.com/BR0kkZEmRe — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) August 1, 2021

When you randomly turn on the Lollapalooza stream Fred Durst is dancing with the ASL interpreter pic.twitter.com/GlaVfBN3Z7 — Hard of Hearing Hype Man (@datkobrand) August 1, 2021

Fred Durst looks like a guy who's enjoying the beach from a distance. pic.twitter.com/tEk6rJ8OT0 — LaDarius Brown 🖋 (@ladarius_brown) August 1, 2021

“Keep your mobility scooter rollin' rollin' rollin' rollin'” 🎶 - Fred Durst pic.twitter.com/NwB7edzXGq — Coronapocalypse N😷W (@coronapocaIypse) August 1, 2021

The frontman might've looked a little different, but fans were still treated to the same Limp Bizkit they know and love, with the band performing hits Nookie and Break Stuff along with tracks from their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

According to the band's guitarist Wes Borland, Durst is part of the reason the group hasn't released an album since 2011's Gold Cobra.

"Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where the vision is, I guess. So we've released singles — like we did Ready to Go, and we did another single called Endless Slaughter that we put out," he said on the Drinks with Johnny podcast.