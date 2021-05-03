Lily James speaks out about Dominic West scandal: 'There's a lot to say'

Lily James has finally broken her silence on the Dominic West scandal. Photo / Getty Images

The Pursuit of Love star Lily James has admitted there is "a lot to say" about her involvement with co-star Dominic West - but insists now is not the time to say it.

She and her married co-star West, 51, were seen enjoying an intimate weekend in Rome together. His wife Catherine FitzGerald then spoke to press insisting that her marriage was fine, but banned her husband from working with James, reports the Daily Mail.

West, 32, is on the press trail for her new series with West The Pursuit of Love - but she's appearing alone for interviews and declined to discuss the scandal in an interview with the Guardian.

When asked about the media storm, she said, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

A first look trailer for the series dropped last month ahead of the show's release. The Emily Mortimer novel adaptation tells the story of James's Linda Radlett and her search for love, while West plays her uncle Matthew.

The show was filmed between July and October last year, with James and West's trip to Italy occurring shortly after filming wrapped.

It's believed that it was part of West's agreement with his wife that he won't do any promo for the series with James in order to protect their marriage, which the BBC reluctantly accepted.

James and West formed a close bond on set, as photos of their trip to Rome appear to prove.

West then appeared in a bizarre photocall with his wife at their home, telling the press that they were still together.

Reports had previously speculated Fitzgerald was planning to split from her husband of 10 years after West admitted he had feelings for James.

"Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily," the source told The Sun.

"At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it's become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It's a huge thing to be coming to terms with."

"She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn't think there is a way past this."

Fitzgerald then addressed rumours her marriage was over, after her husband was spotted kissing James.

"We're fine, thank you very much. Things are okay between us. We don't need any advice from anyone, thank you."

But the Mail on Sunday was told West has some strict new rules to guide his future behaviour.

A friend claimed he has "promised never to see, speak or work with Lily again".

And West's ban on doing interviews with James has caused some surprise for BBC bosses, who hoped the series would prove to be a ratings triumph for UK television.