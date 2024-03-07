Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna are rumoured to have 'hooked up' at the Playboy mansion. Photos / AP

Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna are rumoured to have 'hooked up' at the Playboy mansion. Photos / AP

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris has made headlines lately with her revelations about what happened in the Playboy mansion — and now she’s claimed several celebrities used it as a meeting point for “hooking up”.

Appearing on the Hit Network’s Carrie And Tommy show this week, Harris claimed she saw countless A-listers visit the infamous mansion, where she lived from 2008 until Hefner’s death in 2017.

Harris claimed that celebrities would “hook up” on the lavish property during their time there, as they were assured of secrecy.

Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio pictured together in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

“I remember Jack Nicholson would come there a lot. Random celebrities like Pauly Shore, Corey Feldman,” the former Playmate told hosts Tommy Little and Carrie Bickmore.

She mentioned two celebrities in particular that once briefly dated, and were often rumoured to have reunited — none other than Killers of the Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna.

“I remember Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna hooking up one night … I remember thinking, ‘That’s smart, hook up with each other and then we won’t tell anyone.’ Some people came very regularly. Others came once in a while just to check it out — Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner. They just came by to check it out, and I understand their curiosity.”

Just last month, one of Harris’s fellow former Playmates claimed she once shared a steamy encounter with Justin Timberlake at the Playboy mansion.

Zoe Gregor told the Daily Mail UK she met Timberlake at a party and made advances towards him, though he was dating Cameron Diaz at the time.

While the singer initially turned her down, he gave in when she assured him that Diaz was “not with him now” at the party.

“He didn’t want to look like a wimp. We both got in the grotto, and we both got our kit off — down to his shorts — and we ended up fooling around,” Gregor claimed.

She added they did not strictly “have sex”, but “made out”.

Crystal Harris has made some shocking revelations about her marriage to Hugh Hefner and her life in the Playboy mansion over the years. Photo / Getty Images

And while a lot went down among celebrities at the mansion, there was also tension between Hefner and Harris themselves, she’s claimed.

The pair married in 2012 and stayed together until his death — but Harris now doubts whether she ever really loved him.

Asked by Little and Bickmore if it was true love between them, Harris hesitated. “I think ... um ... I don’t think so,” she said.

“Early on, when he wanted to have multiple women in the bedroom, I thought, ‘This man can’t love me’… so I just tried to see the situation as it is. I went along with it, and I became his mirror, reflecting his self-importance back at him.

“He was a narcissist, absolutely, the definition of one.”