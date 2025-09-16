Laneway Festival co-founders Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio said: “It’s incredible to be celebrating 21 years of Laneway. What began as a little street party in a Melbourne laneway has grown into a summer ritual across Australia and New Zealand.
“Auckland has been such an important part of that story, and every year we’re blown away by the response from the artists, fans and community that make Laneway so special — 2026 is about honouring that history while looking to the future.”
Also confirmed today, the festival will return to Western Springs with tickets again restricted to those 18 years and older.