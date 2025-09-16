Laneway Festival co-founders Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio said: “It’s incredible to be celebrating 21 years of Laneway. What began as a little street party in a Melbourne laneway has grown into a summer ritual across Australia and New Zealand.

“Auckland has been such an important part of that story, and every year we’re blown away by the response from the artists, fans and community that make Laneway so special — 2026 is about honouring that history while looking to the future.”

Also confirmed today, the festival will return to Western Springs with tickets again restricted to those 18 years and older.

In 2025 the festival was forced to refund tickets to 2000 punters after a licensing committee declined an application to have 16 and 17-year-olds at Western Springs. The Australian dates will be 16 years and older.

Laneway’s 2025 line-up was headlined by Charli XCX, and also saw sets by Clairo, Beabadoobee, Barry Can’t Swim, Bicep and Remi Wolf.

The 2026 Laneway line-up will be revealed on Thursday.

The 2026 Laneway line-up will be revealed on Thursday.

Last year the sold-out festival was held on Waitangi Day. In past years it was traditionally held on Auckland Anniversary Day.

Organisers have also made changes in Australia, outlining a move to Gold Coast venue Southport Sharks, as their long-time Brisbane site prepares for development ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

The event is also getting venue upgrades in South and Western Australia, moving to the Adelaide Showgrounds, and Arena Joondalup in Perth.

Laneway Festival 2026

Auckland (18+) Thursday, February 5 – Western Springs

Gold Coast (16+) Saturday, February 7 — Southport Sharks

Sydney (16+) Sunday, February 8 — Centennial Park

Melbourne (16+) Friday, February 13 — Flemington Park

Adelaide (16+) Saturday, February 14 — Adelaide Showgrounds

Perth (16+) Sunday, February 15 — Arena Joondalup