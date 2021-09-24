Lana Del Rey accuses Lorde of ripping off her songs on album Solar Power

Lana Del Rey has claimed Lorde ripped off two of her songs. Photo / Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is "seeking public acknowledgement" from Kiwi singer Lorde that she inspired Stoned At the Nail Salon.

The Sun reports that the American singer was offered royalties from Lorde's track from her new album Solar Power, after the melodies from the song were compared to Del Rey's Wild At Heart and Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have.

The songs feature on Del Rey's albums Chemtrails over the Country Club and Normal F****** Rockwell, respectively.

But an insider claims the singer isn't interested in getting royalties from Lorde's track.

Instead she wants the Kiwi artist to "tell the world" she was influenced by her songs, to "meet an amicable resolution" and avoid a legal case.

The source told the outlet, "The disagreement between Lana and Lorde has been quietly bubbling for a while.

"But nobody involved wants it to escalate further if possible.

"A lot of Lana's fans had flagged one of Lorde's new songs 'Stoned At the Nail Salon' online saying the melody mimicked two of her tracks – 'Wild At Heart' and 'Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have'.

The singer wants to reach an "amicable solution" with Lorde to avoid legal action. Photo / Getty Images

"Lana's team agreed and after an expert got involved and some discussions were thrashed out between everyone involved, Lorde's people came back and offered Lana a percentage of the publishing rights to the song."

The source went on to say that the only course of action left would be to sue.

"But everyone is very keen to avoid that if at all possible and hopes there can be an amicable resolution instead.

"The forensic experts agree with the fans, so it seems to be quite a clear-cut case."

Neither artist has commented on the report.