Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer speaks out after being shot: 'It hasn't been easy to navigate'

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot and French bulldogs snatched in Los Angeles. Video / NBC

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer says that healing "hasn't been easy to navigate" after he was shot by thieves when walking the pop star's pets.

Fischer was left fighting for his life earlier this year when he was shot in the chest as he walked Gaga's three French bulldogs - with the dognappers taking two of the pooches - and hates being constantly reminded of the incident.

In a candid Instagram post, Ryan explained: "'You're Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where'd they shoot you?'

"Over the past few weeks, after charges were announced and levelled against those who stole the boys and attempted to murder me, I continue to find myself on the receiving end of several conversations like this.

"With no arrow drawn to my wounds and no sign that reads, 'I'm Ryan! I was shot,' people still come up to me on my morning walks to let me know that I, in fact, had been shot. And that my given name continues to be Ryan."

Fischer admits that gaining fame as a result of the incident has been strange to come to terms with.

He wrote: "It's a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I'm still healing from. People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again. It's not intentional; it comes from a kindness and compassion that I welcome.

"Everyone's support and well wishes have been incredible, and I am so humbled by every kind word and prayer that have come my way. It just hasn't always been easy to navigate as I continue to find myself."

Ryan also explained that not being able to care for dogs, which has been his job for a decade, has been "the hardest part of the chapter" and has left him feeling "without purpose".