Police recovered 14 boxes of Labubus from a house in San Bernardino County, California. Photo / City of Chino Police Department

Californian police have recovered US$30,000 ($50,449) worth of stolen Labubu dolls as the craze around the viral toy continues.

Police discovered 14 cases of the collectible in a San Bernardino home after investigating repeated burglaries in the area.

The thieves had stolen the boxes over a few days.

In a Facebook post, the Chino Police Department said evidence suggests the thieves intended to resell the collectibles.

A suspect was arrested after attempting to run away from the scene.