Labubu heists are becoming more common, thanks to the increasingly high prices the toys command on resale.
The collectible is typically sold in the form of mystery boxes at PopMart, retailing for around $39.
However, secret edition dolls are released in limited numbers in weekly drops.
These special collectibles are coveted, with the most expensive on eBay being sold for US$10,000.
Major brand collaborations are inflating the prices of the toy even further.
Last month, a One-of-A-Kind Blind Box Labubu x sacai x Carhartt WIP auctioned for a whopping US$31,250.
Some Labubu owners are now considering insuring their toys when they travel to protect their high-value cargo.