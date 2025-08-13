Advertisement
Labubu toys worth $50k seized in California burglary

Police recovered 14 boxes of Labubus from a house in San Bernardino County, California. Photo / City of Chino Police Department

Californian police have recovered US$30,000 ($50,449) worth of stolen Labubu dolls as the craze around the viral toy continues.

Police discovered 14 cases of the collectible in a San Bernardino home after investigating repeated burglaries in the area.

The thieves had stolen the boxes over a few days.

