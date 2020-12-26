L.A.B breaks more NZ chart records

As the country moved into level 1, L.A.B were able to play to fans across the country. Photo / File

There is more great news for L.A.B, with Boxing Day delivering the news that the group has taken out multiple spots on the official NZ music charts, including number one album.

Earlier this month, L.A.B. became the first New Zealand act to hold the number one and two spots on the singles charts simultaneously and only the second local independent artist to ever achieve two number one singles in one year.

Now, in addition to scoring the number one album in the country on the official albums chart for L.A.B IV, the group has five other number ones: #1 single with Why Oh Why on the official singles chart (ahead of Mariah Carey's Christmas anthem All I Want For Christmas), #1 hot single with No Roots on the hot charts, #1 NZ single on the NZ artist charts, #1 Hot NZ single and #1 NZ album.

If that is not enough, two of their albums are in the top 10 - and five of their songs are in the top 10. The latter of these achievements has never been done before in the 45-year history of the charts, according to the NZ Top 40.

Their five singles include fan favourites Controller, In The Air and Why Oh Why, and now includes the deep reggae track No Roots and the mellow sounds of Natural.

It prompted the group to simply say, "We are lost for WORDS!!"

Posting on Instagram, L.A.B. drummer Brad Kora said, "No.1 single, 5 x singles in the Top 10 (NZ record), 2 x albums in the Top 5.

"And my undies just exploded....again."

With the group set to perform for legions of fans across the country this summer, L.A.B are certain to want to thank fans for the outpouring of support when they take the stage, starting with Northern Bass in Mangawhai on December 29.