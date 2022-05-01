Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan bolstered Neighbours' popularity in the 80s. Photo / Getty Images

The TV reunion we've been waiting for looks set to finally happen.

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue and actor Jason Donovan are primed to make a return to Neighbours for its last ever episode in August, after the show was cancelled following almost four decades on-air.

Herald Sun reports the former onscreen and off-screen lovers, both 53, have already filmed scenes as their beloved characters Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson, who are set to get a "fairytale ending" 34 years after their iconic TV wedding.

Minogue, who recently moved back to Australia after years living in London, seemingly confirmed the report with an Instagram photo published on Sunday.

The Spinning Around singer uploaded a close-up picture of a Neighbours script, with 'Scott, Charlene' seen on the description.

Donovan uploaded the same photo to his Instagram page.

Donovan, whose daughter Jemma, 22, and father Terence, 79, have also both starred in the long-running show, previously opened up about his sadness over the show being axed.

"I think it's time to celebrate Neighbours. It's kept my family employed for a long time to be honest. My daughter is in it, so is my dad," he said.

"We should be grateful for what it's given Australia, actors, producers, writers, directors."

Elsewhere, the show's bosses are reportedly trying to secure actor and director Guy Pearce, 54, who played Mike Young from 1986 to 1989.

Neighbours also launched the careers of Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, though there's not yet word on if they'll return for the final episodes.

In 1987, two million Australians tuned in to watch Scott marry Charlene in TV's most anticipated wedding. Across the pond, nearly 20 million in the UK watched the episode.

The couple's love story arc bolstered the show's popularity both in Australia and overseas.

However, Minogue and Donovan didn't quite get their own fairytale ending in real life. The pair dated during their time together on Neighbours, before splitting in 1989 after three years.

Kylie Minogue is reportedly bound for a Ramsay Street reunion! Photo / Getty Images

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer quickly began a relationship with the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, whom she dated until 1991. Hutchence died in 1997 aged just 37.

In a 2016 interview, Donovan said it took him a "long time" to get over his heartbreak.

"It was an extremely painful parting of the ways and, without doubt, I took a long time to recover from it," Jason told the Mirror in 2016.

"Years, definitely. It was bad enough that she'd run off with anybody, but she happened to run into the arms of the greatest rock god of the period, the very guy who I secretly wanted to be. That was a pretty big punch to take."

Neighbours' last ever episode is set to air on August 1.