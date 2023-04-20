Kylie Jenner has addressed rumours she has had facial surgery. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has revealed the truth behind those facial surgery rumours.

The 25 year old Kardashians star recently sat down with Homme Girls where she spilt the truth about rumours she has had facial surgery and lip injections.

Speaking to the US-based magazine, the mother of two said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

While she admitted she “wanted” full lips, she said she was anything but insecure.

“Growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.” She said going on to admit despite being confident in herself, her lips were an “insecurity thing” resulting in the star getting lip filler.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

The star also discussed what it feels like seeing her natural features in her five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster – who she shares with Travis Scott – claiming that when it comes to passing down her confidence gene, she wants her daughter to remember one thing.

“That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.”

Jenner has been the subject of many plastic surgery rumours in recent years and previously addressed comments about her appearance in a 2019 interview with Paper magazine.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she said at the time of the interview adding, “I’m terrified. I would never.”

Despite denying plastic surgery rumours, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been open about her experience with filler and lip injections telling Paper, “It’s fillers, I’m not denying that.”

When the star first got lip filler she denied rumours of any cosmetic procedures however in a 2015 episode of the famous family’s former show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said admitted to the procedure.

“Everyone always picks us apart.” She said at the time, “I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

It comes amid rumours the star is dating actor, Timothée Chalamet after her car was spotted at his Hollywood home.

hey also enjoyed a casual date at Tito’s Taco after Timothée attended an art show in Santa Monica while a source told People magazine: “They are hanging out and getting to know each other.”