Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcome a baby boy. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has welcomed a son with Travis Scott, the make-up mogul has announced on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand, with the caption, "2/2/22."

Her son was born one day after their 4-year-old daughter Stormi's birthday.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster. Photo / Getty Images

The couple are yet to reveal what they've decided to name their bundle of joy.

The mum-of-two confirmed in September last year that she was expecting a second child with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mum's growing bump.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been open about wanting a big family, saying on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series in April 2020, "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

She added, "Pregnancy is just not a joke; it's a serious thing and it's hard."

The baby comes amid controversy for Jenner's boyfriend Scott, with the 30-year-old rapper facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after last year's horrific Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people, including a nine-year-old, died during a stampede while Scott was performing on stage at the event.

Jenner has stood by Scott throughout the backlash, insisting he "wasn't aware" his fans were dying in the crowd during his set.

The pair welcomed Stormi in 2018 after Jenner kept her pregnancy secret, confirming the news after her daughter was born.

The couple started dating in April 2017. They briefly broke up in October 2019 before reuniting last year.