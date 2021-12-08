Kristin Davis breaks down over Willie Garson's death on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

No Samantha in And Just Like That... - but the ladies will be joined by several new cast members. Photo / Supplied

Sex and the City stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were all smiles on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as they publicised the show's hotly anticipated reboot, And Just Like That …

But emotions took over when the pair were asked one final question about their memories of beloved co-star Willie Garson, who played Stanford and who died midway through filming the new series after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Kristin Davis opened up about the death of their beloved co-star. Photo / screen shot

The co-stars and friends clutched each other for support as they spoke about their final weeks with Garson, who died on September 21 aged 57.

Davis described Garson as "full of joy, and so incredibly brilliant and smart. Even being sick – which we didn't know about in the beginning – he still brought so much joy."

"We shot with him for a long time not knowing that he was sick, and then things got bad enough that we were informed, and so I think we're all very grateful that we had a few days with him knowing that he was sick. We could talk to him about it, and he could talk to us about it," said Nixon. "That was a really important thing for all of us."

Tears welled in Davis's eyes as she broke down. "But it's hard," she said. "I wish he was here, you know?"

Garson's death clearly hit his co-stars hard, with his most frequent scene partner Sarah Jessica Parker initially telling fans she was "not ready" to acknowledge the death of her friend of "30+ years" before later posting a heartbreaking tribute.

Telling fans the "anguish" had been "unbearable," Parker addressed her late co-star directly: "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Garson will appear in three of the 10 episodes of And Just Like That …, which premieres express from the US with two episodes this Thursday December 9 on Binge, both dropping at 7pm AEDT.

The 10-episode series reunites three of the four original cast members – Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Davis as Charlotte York and Nixon as Miranda Hobbs - as they navigate life, love and New York in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her iconic role as man-eating PR maven Samantha Jones, following a very public falling out with several of her former co-stars.

But the reboot will also introduce several new, non-white characters into the mix, something the stars told Stephen Colbert was a key factor in them returning for a new series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson, seen here filming in New York just two months before his death. Photo / File

"We knew the show was going to expand with more people. It was such an incredibly white show when it was on first time, to be given an opportunity to go back and change that was very welcome," said Nixon.

And Just Like That launches on streaming service Neon with a double episode premiere this Friday, December 9.