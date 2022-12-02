Kourtney Kardashian has earned praise from fans over her latest ad campaign. Photo / Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has earned praise from fans over her latest ad campaign. Photo / Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has earned praise from fans after sharing a series of unedited snaps many have described as a “breath of fresh air”.

The mum-of-three turned into a fairy godmother for an advert starring sister Khloé, delivering a bottle of sleep aid gummies.

In the latest campaign for her vitamin brand Lemme, the 43-year-old rocked a sheer metal mesh two-piece outfit by celebrity favourite Natalia Fedner which showed off her figure.

Fans were quick to comment on Kourtney’s snaps wearing the see-through, sparkly ensemble after noting she hadn’t edited them in any way.

Kourtney Kardashian has been praised for showing off her "real body" in this sheer outfit. Photo / Instagram / KourtneyKardashian

“This is a breath of fresh air compared to the edited pics shoved in our faces 24/7,” one person wrote.

“Showing that natural real body image. No spine-showing, no unrealistic vibes. Loving this for her …. It’s giving real people vibes #iconic #naturalbeauty … get it kourt,” another said.

“Thanks for giving us back rolls … people think they are obese because they have them. It’s called being a human and we are all beautiful, thank you,” one woman wrote.

The mum-of-three recently revealed she was now happy with her "thicker" body after attempting IVF. Photo / Instagram/ KourtneyKardashian

Others noted that since being married to Travis Barker and entering her 40s, Kourtney is blossoming.

“Can feel the confidence through the screen,” one said.

“Kourtney is the most real Kardashian. You look amazing and so happy,” another added.

It’s not the first time fans have lapped up Kourtney’s new “era”, with the reality star sharing a series of “real” snaps from behind the scenes of an earlier shoot that were met with similar praise.

Fans loved the snaps, describing them as a "breath of fresh air". Photo / Instagram / KourtneyKardashian

In the pictures, Kourt can be seen wearing a flesh-coloured bandeau top and matching undies.

She also has bright pink puffed sleeves on her arms, with her eye makeup matching in a light shade of lilac.

“A real body,” one said.

“Unfiltered and real; so refreshing,” another commented.

Kourtney Kardashian was previously praised for this unedited snap. Photo / Instagram / KourtneyKardashian

The newlywed recently spoke about her “thicker” body after undergoing unsuccessful IVF treatments.

“It’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes [in my body],” she said on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

Kourtney tied the knot in May 2022, first in an intimate courthouse ceremony, which was followed by an extravagant Italian wedding.