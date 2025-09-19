What role has sport and exercise played in your life? It infiltrates every aspect of my life. My early media career was in sports reporting. I coach sports, play sports, and it’s the biggest thing my husband Matt [France], 41, and I do together with our kids Juliette, 12, Mackenzie, 10, and Lachie, 7. Sport is so much more than a game – it’s a vehicle for life lessons, and I value it highly.

When did you first become aware of how important movement was for your mental health? When I was 11 or 12, I started training to win my school cross-country, and I remember noticing how much better I’d feel after a run. The endorphins were addictive.

Street was inspired to get back into netball after playing in a Coast radio charity game. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

What role does exercise play in helping you maintain balance when work becomes overwhelming? I must admit that I’m currently not exercising as much as I would like, as it’s been a really busy winter with coaching sport, and I’ve been managing an avulsion fracture. I’m desperate to get back to my usual routine – it makes me feel in control of my life and it helps give me clarity.

I start my day with… A hot shower and an instant coffee at 5am.

I stay motivated by… Using MyFitnessPal app and reminding myself how good I’ll feel afterwards.

After I exercise, I feel… In control and invigorated.

The thing I love the most about my body is… Probably that it’s pretty muscular naturally, which means I build muscle fast and it fires when I do weights, which is good when we now know that heavy weights are the best thing we can do in perimenopause!

Laura McGoldrick, Sky Sport presenter. Favourite activity: golf.

Laura McGoldrick has been playing golf for five years. Photo / Babiche Martens

What do you love about golf? I’ve been playing for five years, and I love that it’s outside, a great walk and a great way to spend time with friends. It’s challenging, it’s fun and I always want to get better at it.

What role does the social side of exercise play in keeping you motivated? If you can mix a good catch-up in with some exercise, it’s perfect. A lot of my friends are all in that learning phase of golf, so we talk about it and help each other.

What role has sport and exercise played in your life? Obviously, I love my sport. I think my relationship with exercise has evolved over time and I’m in a really good place with it now. I love to exercise, and I’m so lucky I get to do it. My reason for exercise is that it makes me better, stronger and healthier.

What else do you do in life to support your health and wellness? I listen to a lot of podcasts, I read and I spend time with people who make me feel good.

Laura McGoldrick with pro golfer Tommy Fleetwood and former Pakistani cricketer Urooj Mumtaz Khan. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

How does exercise help you maintain balance when work becomes overwhelming? Exercise is my daily non-negotiable, whether it’s a walk, a run, a Shadow Camp weight class or Pilates. It’s the perfect escape when things feel heavy.

When did you first become aware of how important movement was for your mental health? I mainly exercise for my mental health. It’s an hour a day that’s for me. I love it. Just after I had my daughter, I realised how important it was. The movement helped my mental health, and the motivation to move helped drive me to do more. I want to be strong, healthy and active for my kids, Harley and Teddy.

I start my day with… Coffee and exercise.

I stay motivated by… Remembering how good it is for me.

After I exercise, I feel… Empowered.

The thing I love the most about my body is… It’s mine.

Sarah Gandy, 43, More FM Drive host. Favourite activity: Rebounding.

Aside from rebounding, Gandy does Pilates, strength training and regular walks. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

How long have you been rebounding? I started back in 2017 after finding a rebounder on Trade Me for $20. My workmates think I’m bonkers for doing it, which probably makes me want to do it more! I’ve kept it up all these years because you feel like a kid again.

What else do you do in life to support your health and wellness? I do Pilates and strength training, and I have two dogs that need regular walks, so that forces me outside. I also try to eat a good range of whole foods, get enough sleep – not always easy – and laugh every day. Since breast cancer treatment, I’ve put much more focus on supporting my body. It carried me through a really intense treatment regimen, and I still feel like I’m helping it recover from things like chemo and meds in general.

How does exercise impact your mental health? Exercise is a great mind clearer. I have some of my most out-of-the-box ideas when I’m bouncing on my rebounder with tunes blasting. The physical impact it has on hormone balancing also can’t be understated.

Gandy says that rebounding makes her feel like a kid again. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

How has your approach to wellness changed over the years? I now look at exercise for health and longevity. Making it to 80 and beyond would be a privilege. If I get there, I’d like to know I’d done everything I can for my body in preparation. In terms of wellness outside of exercise, I think there’s a lot of misinformation on social media that can make people feel like they have to spend money on a lot of supplements or gadgets to be well. I used to be caught up in that, but it’s overwhelming, so now it’s about keeping it simple and sustainable.

I start my day with… Water, a coffee and a cuddle with my dogs.

I stay motivated by… Planning exercise in my calendar and reminding myself of how good it feels when I do it. Some weeks are better than others, and that’s okay.

After I exercise, I feel… A little more sparkly and a little more sore.

The thing I love the most about my body is… That it got me through cancer treatment and continues to keep on chugging along.

Jade Daniels, 46, Shortland Street actor. Favourite activity: Surfing.

The Shorty actor also loves getting out into nature. Photo / Kath Gould

When did you start surfing? I’ve been surfing - well, trying to - since I was 15. I learned in Piha, so it was a baptism by fire! I love being in the ocean and feeling the energy of the swell that’s been generated from miles away. Seeing dolphins, orcas, stingrays and birds is pretty special.

How does the social side of exercise keep you motivated? Surfing’s a great social thing to do – fun road trips with mates and catching up, and having chats with new people in the water. It can also be a solitary thing, enjoying mother nature with a bit of me-time.

What else do you do in life to support your health and wellness? I love getting out into nature whenever I can, whether that’s at the beach or in the bush. Getting away from phones, the hustle and bustle of life and soaking up a natural environment.

What role does exercise play in helping you maintain balance when work becomes overwhelming? It’s easy to skip exercise when life is busy. But I’ve always found that finding a way to slip in a walk, a workout or a surf will always be beneficial, no matter how stressed I am.

How does exercise impact your mental health? It has a big part to play. If I don’t exercise, I find that I have less energy and can get down. It can have a snowball effect too, where I might make poorer choices with my diet.

When did you first become aware of how important movement was for your mental health? My awareness has grown more and more over time. Doing jobs where I’ve had to be very conscious of exercise, sleep and diet, I’ve learned that all three aspects carry equal importance.

I start my day with… Coffee and water – it should really be the other way around!

I stay motivated by… Listening to music.

After I exercise, I feel… Great. Sometimes sore!

The thing I love the most about my body is… I seem to have a good engine. I’m pretty good at trucking along and getting at it.