Kiwi reporter reveals abuse received while going live

TV journalist Holly Henry went to TikTok to reveal the grim reality of doing a live cross as a woman. Video / @HollyHenryNews

TV journalist Holly Henry went to TikTok to reveal the grim reality of doing a live cross as a woman. Video / @HollyHenryNews

A Kiwi reporter has offered an insight into the abuse she receives in public, revealing some of the crude comments slung her way by gutless passersby.

Newshub's Christchurch reporter Holly Henry shared a clip on TikTok to show viewers what happens on the other side of the camera for female reporters in the field.

"So while I've been set up to go live to do my job I have been completely harassed," Henry said.

"I just had a man call me a c-word out his window."

She said some "young boys" had directed "sex noises" at her and another person shouted a vile sexual comment at her that is often directed at reporters who are live on camera.

She also revealed a woman yelled out, calling her a "big fat ho".

"And of course, she had car seats in the back of her car"

Henry regularly shares behind the scenes looks at her work as a journalist, previously

showing her masked and distancing reporting in the early days of lockdown.

"I am so sorry you had this happen to you," a supporter wrote on TikTok. "There are definitely some spineless tossers out there."

"Sooo many!!" Henry replied.

"Tell me you're in Christchurch without telling me you're in Christchurch," another wrote.

"I drove past as people were tooting," another said. "Not sure how the heck you did it, it was constant."

Earlier in the outbreak, another TV reporter showed her skills in the face of some background chaos during a live cross.

TVNZ reporter Nicole Bremner remained focused during a live cross from a Te Awamutu intersection, as sirens sounded and boy racers did burnouts.

Her ability to stay on track despite everything that was going on around her did not go unnoticed, with people on social media praising the way Bremner "kept her cool".

"That @1NewsNZ live to Te Awamutu was chaotic. First, a special boy showing off his wheels to no one that cares. Then to finish, a lovely song of sirens," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Shout out to the reporter for not skipping a beat," the Twitter user added.