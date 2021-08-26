Voyager 2021 media awards
Kiwi broadcaster Max Cryer dies at age 86

Max Cryer has passed away at age 86. Photo / Stephen Parker

NZ Herald

Kiwi television presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainer, singer and writer Max Cryer has passed away at age 86.

A representative for the family says his death about midday yesterday was very sudden, and he was bright as a button the night before.

Variety Artist Club of New Zealand Patron David Hartnell says Cryer had an extraordinary career... and was a trailblazer in the industry.

Cryer's television works included the game shows Mastermind and University Challenge, alongside the talk-show Town Cryer.

Cryer had been awared the Order of the British Empire.