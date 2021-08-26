Kiwi broadcaster Max Cryer dies at age 86

Max Cryer has passed away at age 86. Photo / Stephen Parker

Kiwi television presenter, radio broadcaster, entertainer, singer and writer Max Cryer has passed away at age 86.

A representative for the family says his death about midday yesterday was very sudden, and he was bright as a button the night before.

Variety Artist Club of New Zealand Patron David Hartnell says Cryer had an extraordinary career... and was a trailblazer in the industry.

Cryer's television works included the game shows Mastermind and University Challenge, alongside the talk-show Town Cryer.

Cryer had been awared the Order of the British Empire.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Max Cryer who among his many hats was a member of the Auckland Library Heritage Trust.



We will miss having his rich knowledge to call on and delightful companionship around the table.



He made a wonderful contribution which we are better for. — Ali Ikram (@AliIkram) August 26, 2021

So sad to hear Max Cryer has died. A Kiwi broadcasting icon with a huge love of words and an intellect to match pic.twitter.com/bjEvs0GPcC — Lorna Subritzky (@lornaexplorernz) August 26, 2021

One for my kiwi followers. Sad to report the death of Max Cryer. He was a TV producer and host,singer,events producer and his books (about history of words) sold around the world. Finally his age is revealed as 86!!! He’d hate that! He was a lovely friend of mine for 40 years. pic.twitter.com/pKuX08RQiV — Peter Ford (@mrpford) August 26, 2021