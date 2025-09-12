It has spent 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, the Hollywood Reporter reports, 12 of which were at No 1.
Born Roseanne Park, the star lived in New Zealand until her family moved to Melbourne when she was 7.
She has been a member of Blackpink since 2016 and is known for being the quartet’s lead dancer.
The South Korean supergroup has attained global success, catapulting Rosé and fellow members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa to international stardom.
Jennie also has connections to New Zealand, having attended school in Auckland.
The now 29-year-old attended Waikōwhai Intermediate and ACG Parnell College in her teens.
Edits of Jennie’s and Rosé’s unique blend of Kiwi, Aussie and Korean accents are popular on social media.