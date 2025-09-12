NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

A New Zealander has become the first artist to win a VMA category with a K-pop song.

Rosé, the Auckland-born member of Korean girl group Blackpink, took home the 2025 VMA for Song of the Year on September 7, according to Business Insider.

Her song APT, recorded with Bruno Mars, is the first K-pop song to win that category.

Rosé dedicated the award to her 16-year-old self and “to all those who have watched me grow into the artist that I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change”.

The hit track, which was a single on her 2024 solo album Rosie, references a South Korean drinking game called the Apartment Game.