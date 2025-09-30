Advertisement
Kiwi band The Beths have instruments and gear stolen while on tour in France

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwi band The Beths had equipment stolen in France before a show. Photo / Frances Carter

New Zealand rock band The Beths have had several instruments and rented items of gear stolen while on tour in Europe.

The band’s guitars, bass, cymbals, snare, a pedal board and rented equipment were snatched from their van in Tourcoing, a city northeast of Lille near the Belgian border.

