Kiwi band The Beths had equipment stolen in France before a show. Photo / Frances Carter

Kiwi band The Beths have instruments and gear stolen while on tour in France

New Zealand rock band The Beths have had several instruments and rented items of gear stolen while on tour in Europe.

The band’s guitars, bass, cymbals, snare, a pedal board and rented equipment were snatched from their van in Tourcoing, a city northeast of Lille near the Belgian border.

“We’re pretty sad, these instruments have a lot of time and love in them. More than we can express really,” the band wrote on Instagram.

The “generosity of friends”, who helped out with replacement equipment, allowed their next show to go ahead.