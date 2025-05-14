The theft occurred shortly after the band played a show in Lyon, France. After driving an hour north to Audincourt, Sheehan parked the van around 1.30am to sleep.
“I woke up at 8am at the gas station, got coffee, sent some messages on the WiFi and hung out. Then I went to wake the boys up to start the drive and realised that all of our bags were gone, basically.”
Among the stolen items were Sheehan’s backpack, which had “literally all of my clothes, all my toiletries, my digital camera, my passport”, as well as vocalist Alex Paul’s bag, which contained his passport, laptop and spare phone.
Most devastating of all, the band’s merch cash box containing about €2000 and the sample pad that runs Organectomy’s entire live show were both taken.
“The sample pad runs our whole show – all our samples and backing tracks. I had it backed up on a USB which was also in the bags that got stolen.”
“It was incredibly overwhelming to see the amount of support from fans and friends worldwide, to help us out and stay on the road, representing New Zealand music,” he said.
“There’s not many New Zealand bands, let alone New Zealand metal bands, that get the opportunity to do this. We’re pretty much proud to represent our country.”
Despite the early setback, Sheehan said the tour has otherwise been a great success.
“The other three bands are real cool. Crypta from Brazil are an all-female thrash metal band, Zenith Passage from the States are awesome dudes,” he said.
“There’s a real camaraderie. Once we told everyone in the tour group chat what happened, there was just an immense outpouring of support, suggestions, ideas. Unfortunately, this happens more than it should on the road.”
The band are currently in Warsaw and plan to head to Bruges, Belgium, before collecting their new passports in Germany and heading to the UK.