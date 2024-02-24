Two Kiwi TV stars, former bachelor Quinn Ryan and former bachelorette Claudia Hoskins, are counting down to their wedding. Photo / Instagram

Two Kiwi TV stars are getting hitched. Quinn Ryan and Claudia Hoskins, who appeared on The Bachelor New Zealand and The Bachelorette New Zealand respectively, are “very excited” and getting ready for their upcoming nuptials.

The countdown is on for the wedding of reality show stars, former bachelorette Claudia Hoskins and former bachelor Quinn Ryan.

Last weekend, Hoskins, 27, enjoyed her hens’ party in Nelson. Her girlfriends created a The Bachelor-themed sign. “Welcome to Claud’s Hens, the final rose” it read, with petals around the sign. The girls enjoyed a fun day out boating, followed by a night out on the town.

Claudia Hoskins celebrating at her hen's do. Photo / Instagram

The weekend before, speedway racer and jetboater Ryan, 28, celebrated his stag do with mates in Wellington.

This week Hoskins went for her final dress fitting at Felicity’s Bridal on High St in Auckland.

Spy understands the nuptials will take place on March 22 at The River House in Hawke’s Bay. The setting is on the Tukituki River, midway between Havelock North and Ocean Beach. The property has a five-bedroom villa set within Mediterranean-like grounds and a vineyard with views up to Te Mata Peak.

Hoskins didn’t want to give too much away to Spy about her big day, apart from saying the couple were “very excited”.

The Napier-based pair both competed in different seasons of The Bachelor New Zealand and The Bachelorette New Zealand, both placing third.

Hoskins was on Zac Franich’s season in 2017, and Ryan on Lily McManus’ season in 2020.

The couple first confirmed that they were dating in July 2020, with Ryan telling Spy at the time, “I already knew of Claudia from when she was on The Bachelor a couple of years ago.”

Claudia Hoskins and Quinn Ryan with their daughter, Elodie. Photo / Instagram

After Ryan’s time on the show was over, Hoskins slid into his DMs on Instagram and after dating for a brief time Hoskins moved from Auckland to live in Napier with Ryan. Since then, the couple have bought a home together and welcomed daughter Elodie in August 2022, who will no doubt have the third most important role at her parents’ wedding.

That December, Ryan got down on one knee and proposed to Hoskins at Hawke’s Bay’s Craggy Range Winery.

Since being on reality TV, the pair has stayed in the public’s imagination. In their first few months of dating the pair abseiled together down 17 storeys of Auckland’s Tower One to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

After falling pregnant with Elodie, the couple opened up to Woman’s Day about their struggle to conceive due to Hoskins’ polycystic ovary syndrome. The pair has also talked publicly about Hoskins suffering a miscarriage in 2021, in a bid to help those in a similar position feel less alone.