They both went on reality TV looking for love - now Quinn Ryan and Claudia Hoskins are engaged. Photo / @claudhoskins

They both went on reality TV looking for love - but ended up finding it with each other.

Quinn Ryan and Claudia Hoskins, who both competed in different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, have revealed their engagement news today.

Ryan, who made it to the top three on Lily McManus’ season of The Bachelorette, and Hoskins, who also placed third on Zac Franich’s season of The Bachelor, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Hoskins shared sweet photos of the moment Ryan got down on one knee on a rainy day at Hawke’s Bay’s Craggy Range Winery, writing, The best surprise & the easiest YES.”

The couple first confirmed that they were dating in October 2020, with Ryan telling Spy at the time, “I already knew of Claudia from when she was on The Bachelor a couple of years ago.”

It all started when Hoskins slid into Ryan’s DMs on Instagram, and the rest is history.

Since then, the couple have bought a home together, welcomed a baby daughter, and are now planning a wedding.

The couple are parents to 4-month-old Elodie Anne.

Earlier this year after falling pregnant with baby Elodie, the couple opened up to Woman’s Day about their struggle to conceive due to Hoskins’ PCOS, revealing she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

“When I went through that first miscarriage, I was googling to find other people’s stories and their experiences,” Hoskins said.

“I just wanted to be able to talk to somebody who had gone through it. It would’ve made me feel so much better.”

After falling pregnant with baby Elodie, Hoskins told the magazine, “Other people who were going through it shared their stories and told me that after a miscarriage, if you have a new baby, it’s called a rainbow baby. So we’re having a rainbow baby and we can’t wait.”

