Kiwi actor Josh McKenzie lands series regular role on NBC show La Brea

Josh Mckenzie has been cast as a series regular in the NBC show La Brea. Photo / Supplied

Josh Mckenzie has been cast as a series regular in the NBC show La Brea. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi actor has landed a regular role on an NBC series.

Josh McKenzie, who starred in the TVNZ show Filthy Rich, has joined the cast of La Brea, Deadline reports.

The NBC show centres around a family whose life is torn apart, literally, by a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles. Part of the family find themselves in an unexplained primeval world and have to find out how to get home.

According to Deadline, McKenzie's character is someone who has lived a life of crime.

"McKenzie will play Lucas. Sarcastic with an air of danger, Lucas has gone down a road of crime and works as a drug dealer. He is on a much different path than his police officer mother, Marybeth."

The show is written by David Appelbaum and also stars Natalie Zea, Jack Martin, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki and Chloe De Los Santos.

Josh McKenzie has also starred in Shortland Street, Go Girls, and Filthy Rich. Photo / Supplied

McKenzie was awarded the Most Outstanding Debut Performance at New Zealand's AFTA Awards for his role in the 2009 film Hopes & Dreams. His other TV roles include roles in Go Girls and his role as John Jnr on Filthy Rich.

He has an upcoming role in a romantic comedy alongside Anna Hutchison (Go Girls), set on a Waiheke Island vineyard.

The TV movie is about a wedding planner named Madison (Hutchison) who plans her best friends' wedding and finds the perfect package on Waiheke Island. McKenzie plays the handsome vineyard owner David, and the pair bond leading to a potential romance of their own.