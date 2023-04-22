King Charles III paid a touching tribute to the late Barry Humphries, sharing that he was “saddened” by the comedian’s death.

A royal family representative revealed to News Corporation: “His Majesty is writing privately to Mr Humphries’ family as we speak.”

The death of Humphries, who is famous for creating personality Dame Edna Everage, has sent shockwaves through Australia and the UK.

Politicians in both countries have paid tribute to Humphries, as well as stars from all corners of the world and a former British Prime Minister.

But one of the most tear-jerking eulogies came from the London Underground staff, who shared a touching tribute to the “phenomenal talent from Australia”.

The comedic icon, who was famed for his brilliant personas such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, passed away on Saturday night at St Vincent Hospital in Darlinghurst, Sydney at the age of 89.

HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage arrive at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010 in London. Photo / Getty Images

“He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit,” the Humphries family shared in a statement.

“With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“His passing leaves a void in so many lives.”

Humphries experienced complications following hip replacement surgery.

The comedian is said to have had a fall at his home while reaching for a book, which he described as “the most ridiculous thing”.

He had been released from hospital days before his death, but was recently readmitted as his health worsened.

One of the first tributes to the comedian was written by Anthony Albanese.

The Australian Prime Minister posted a photo of Dame Edna.

“For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone,” he wrote.

“But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.

“A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton called Humphries an “Australian icon”.

“Australia has lost its finest cultural raconteur, its most brilliant satirist, and its greatest cultural comedian with the passing of the witty and wonderful Barry Humphries AO CBE.”

Dame Edna first came into the spotlight in the UK in the 1970s. Former British PM Boris Johnson said Humphries’ death was a huge loss.

“RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable.”

London Underground staff shared an epic tribute on Twitter. The eulogy was written as part of the “All on the Board” initiative which shares sweet messages and quips on whiteboards at various Tube stations.

‘A phenomenal talent from Australia and truly one of a kind.

“A mischievous comedy genius with a quick witted mind.

“Dame Edna was a delightful diva with spectacular spectacles that could rival any of Elton John’s glasses.

“On stage and screen as Edna, Sir Les, Sandy Stone or Barry, your star was mega and shone bright.

“As you walk into heaven saying ‘hello possums! Paradise will be a funnier place from tonight”.

Rest in peace Barry Humphries.

Comedian Shaun Micallef reflected on his experiences with Humphries “No one made me laugh as much or for so many years”.

TV presenter, producer and comedian Rove McManus said that Humphries “had left an indelible legacy on the history of Australian comedy”.

Talk show host Michael Parkinson revealed that Humphries was one of his favourite guests on his shows.

“Barry was a cultured, highly intelligent, fascinating man who just happened to create, in Dame Edna Everage, one of the everlasting comedy characters of all time as well as one of my favourite guests on my talk show.”

The Office star Ricky Gervais shared a sweet goodbye to the comedian: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius.”

Journalist Andrew Neil revealed that he and Humphries had seen each other only two weeks ago.

“When I visited him in his Sydney Hospital two weeks ago he was ailing from several health problems. But his spirits and wit were as acute as ever.

“We laughed away as the stories poured out.”

British comedian Rob Brydon had seen Humphries just three days before he died.

RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.

I've been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end.

“He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end. My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family.”

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas fame also paid tribute to the late star.

“I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries,” he said.

“Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”







