Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in happier times. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has resorted to commenting on ex-husband Kanye West's latest Instagram post, begging the rapper and father of her four children to stop spreading rumours about his access to their kids.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," the reality TV star wrote on his recent post.

Kardashian, 41, was quick to comment on West's photo of their 8-year-old daughter North's backpack which featured pins of an alien between one of each of her parents.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," West, 41, wrote in his caption.

"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

His ex wife weighed in and has received 158,000 likes to her response, which follows a video posted by West where he slammed his ex over North's TikTok.

He went on to claim the make-up and fashion mogul's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was sending him text messages "antagonising" him and "bragging" about being "in bed with [his] wife".

Davidson, a Saturday Night Live star who does not have an Instagram account, asked comedian friend Dave Sirus to share screenshots, reportedly legitimate according to Page Six, of his conversation with West in a bid to clear his name.

"Yo it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this," Davidson wrote.

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she's your kids mom," he continued. "I've decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

West responded: "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?"

Davidson retorted with a selfie showing him shirtless under the covers, quipping, "In bed with your wife."

Pete Davidson enlisted his friend Dave Sirus to share the conversation the comedian had with West. Photos / Instagram

Kardashian was declared legally single earlier this month after filing for divorce from West last year. She has been dating Davidson since October 2021.