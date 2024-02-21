Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is the topic of conversation once again after her latest listing on the family’s resale site, Kardashian Kloset.

Page Six has reported the reality star has listed one of her Hermès purses for sale and while the US$70,000 (NZ$113,293) price tag is a head turner, it’s not what is catching fans’ attention.

Sharing photos of the rare grey matte alligator Birkin bag - which retails brand new for US$120,875 ($195,633), on the sale site, Kardashian claimed it is in “good condition” despite “some discolouration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal”, but fans were quick to call out the billionaire for how “dirty” the bag looks.

Taking to Reddit, one fan noted the handles of the luxury bag are turning brown, writing, “The nerve to list at that price with all of the discolouration in the handles and wear & tear on the bottom and lower corners …. sKam artists,” while another said, “This is so embarrassing. Why don’t they get it restored by H before selling it?”

Kim Kardashian et son Birkin XXL à New York 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvOdnGeSeO — The Fashion Talk (@FashionTalkFR) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a third person claimed the family have “no shame” when it comes to selling their items to fans: “The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discoloured from makeup/tanner. Just wow. Anyone who buys this from them is an idiot, they can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly. Is this even a real piece? They really have no shame!”

The mother of four has a deep love for Birkin bags and just last year purchased a Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin handbag, which is reported to be the “world’s most expensive handbag” with Page Six reporting its estimated worth to be $380,00 ($615,020).

She was also spotted in New York last November carrying a large grey Haut à courroies “HAC” Birkin bag.

Kim Kardashian spotted with most expensive Hermès handbag in the world at Japan soccer game that Worth $3000k. pic.twitter.com/QU3DKUdX9Q — Joshua Chinemerem (@YungestNemerem7) July 29, 2023

Kardashian first reached billionaire status in April 2021, with Forbes breaking the news.

The outlet reported that in the months between October 2020 and April 2021, sales of products from her multiple companies - including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims, as well as endorsement deals and investments saw her net worth go from $780 million ($1.2b) to $1 billion ($1.6b).

A large contributor to her increased wealth status came in June 2020 when the star sold a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty. People magazine reported she sold the shares for $200 million ($323.6m) at the time.

