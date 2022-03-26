Kim Kardashian says she doesn't let boyfriend Pete Davidson stay overnight

Kim Kardashian reveals to Ellen Pete Davidson has her name branded into his skin. Video / TheEllenShow

Kim Kardashian doesn't let Pete Davidson stay overnight.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with him - is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete, 28, and while she is "crazy" about the comedian, he reportedly doesn't stay overnight at the star's house because she wants everyone to feel "comfortable".

A source said: "Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in LA now. He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though. Pete doesn't spend the night at her house because Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation for everyone."

The insider went on to add that Kim is also trying to be "very respectful" of her ex-husband but insisted she is "very serious" about her new relationship and her famous family "love" seeing her so happy.

The source told PEOPLE: "She wants to be respectful of Kanye too. Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete. Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy."

Kim Kardashian doesn't let Pete Davidson stay overnight so everyone at home feels comfortable. Photo / Pete Davidson / Instagram

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star - who shot to fame alongside her family as part of the long-running reality series - previously spoke of how "blessed" she is to have the support of her family.

She said: "I'm so blessed to have such an incredible family, having their support means everything."