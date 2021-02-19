Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, reports say

It is reported Kim Kardasian has filed for divorce from Kanye West . Photo / File

It is believed Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West.

However, TMZ sources say "it's as amicable as a divorce can be".

Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Sources close to Kanye have told TMZ he is happy with the custody agreement and both are "committed" to co-parenting together.

The pair tied the knot with the award-winning rapper in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014.

They then went on to have four children together: daughter North, who is now 7; son Saint, 5; daughter Chicago, 2; and 1-year-old son Psalm.

The pair have a prenup, however neither party are contesting it.

Sources say they are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.

The divorce documents have reportedly been filed by Laura Wasser, however a date of separation is not listed.

Back in early January it was reported the pair called it quits on their marriage.

The New York Post's Page Six column reports that, according to multiple sources, the "divorce is imminent".

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," the source told the outlet.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

The couple's relationship has reportedly been under strain as West publicly deals with mental health struggles - and was pursuing a presidential campaign that failed.

The couple had a few bumps in their marriage last year. In December it was reported the pair were living separate lives. A source told E! Online the couple were "doing their own thing" and "spend a lot of time apart".

It was believed Kim lived with their children in LA while Kanye spent most of his time living at his new ranch in Wyoming.

"This isn't the first time they've been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious," the source added.

In the past few years, Kardashian has become a figure within US law, using her platforms and name to appeal many sentences including Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death for his part in a double murder in 1999. He was executed late last year.

The E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which launched the careers of the famous family, is coming to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons