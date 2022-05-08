The reality TV star has been called out yet again for digitally editing one of her photos. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has once again incensed her fans by posting a clearly Photoshopped image on her Instagram.

Kardashian, 41, arrived at last Monday's Met Gala bedazzled in one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous looks: the dress the Hollywood starlet wore when she sang Happy Birthday to US President John F Kennedy in 1962.

As reported by the Sun, Social media erupted with opinions divided over Kardashian's decision to wear the dress. Some praised her while others took offence, with one Twitter user calling it "an insult to Monroe".

Unperturbed, Kardashian continued to post photos of the event and eventually, eagle-eyed fans noticed one picture appears to be digitally edited.

The photo in question captures Kardashian from behind as she climbs the stairs at the Met with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Reddit users quickly noticed discrepancies in the photo Kardashian posted and the original Getty image. Posting the two side-by-side they point out that the reality star appears to have edited her legs in the gown.

In the Getty Image, Kardashian's knees are naturally bent as she climbs the stairs. But in the photo the billionaire mother-of-four has shared, the curves have seemingly disappeared.

The original image side-by-side with Kim's Instagram version. Photo / Getty Images / Kim Kardashian Instagram

For whatever reason, the SKIMS founder preferred the version of the photo in which her legs appeared straighter, a choice that has led to much online ridicule.

The Reddit user who claims to have first noticed the discrepancy shared: "My new hobby is looking at what silly stuff Kim edits from the professional event photos for her Instagram."

Others were quick to critique the editing job.

"Her knees? I actually think they look better in the Getty image! Also, dear God that dress does not fit her, ugh," one person wrote.

"I'm embarrassed for her," another agreed. "Her left calf now has muscle! Her knee disappeared!"

Kardashian has faced ongoing backlash since wearing the dress to the Gala with some questioning if Kardashian was decreasing the symbolic and economic value of the dress by wearing it.

One concerned fan responded, "On Marilyn, it was breathtaking, on this one, it's just another tight dress."

Another added: "It probably depends on who the buyer is (if it is auctioned again)."

"But for the general public? Yeah, honestly I'd say it kind of loses a bit of its magic and specialness."

Kardashian was also criticised for her comments about the radical diet she underwent to fit the dress. The star lost 7kg in three weeks to squeeze into the beaded number and still had to leave the back open.

But not all the reaction's to the bold outfit have been negative. One social media user wrote: "I think it absolutely increases its value. It has been brought back to relevance and public knowledge – so many people weren't aware of the dress before and now it has become famous, again."