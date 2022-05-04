Kim Cattrall has quashed rumours she will reprise her role as Samantha Jones. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Cattrall has revealed some Manhattan-sized bombshells in a new interview.

The actress best known for her role as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City spoke to Variety, where she revealed what made her walk away from the iconic role despite a third movie being written at the time.

"It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told the magazine, "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

E! News reported the star went on to share how exactly she found out about the reboot, with the actress claiming she found out like the rest of the world, by reading about it on social media.

And while she was "never" asked to be involved in the reboot And Just Like That, Cattrall said she wasn't entirely surprised: "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie."

Actresses Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of Sex and the City. Photo / Getty Images

The star continued to share shocking facts about the show saying a "heartbreaking" storyline involving Miranda's 14-year-old son Brady was in the works. Cattrall said SATC writers had planned for Samantha to receive unwanted, inappropriate photos from the 14-year-old, which she felt wasn't fitting for her character.

Why can't Samantha, who owns her PR company - maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes?" Cattrall added, "I mean that's a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps' heads, and I thought that's a great idea. That's a conflict. Instead of an underage boy's ..."

Cattrall also acknowledged her character who was once known for celebrating independent women had started to change into someone entirely different, "I felt like I was now cast as a cougar, which became not as positive as other aspects," she reflected. "There was never a desperation; it was always on her terms, which I loved."

The actress continued on to say her iconic character "feels different than the Samantha that I played", in the reboot and that alone would make it impossible for her to return to the show. "I've come to the conclusion," Cattrall said, "that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed."

The star wrapped up the interview by quashing any rumours of reprising her role as the sex-positive character.

"As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever—to just say, I'm good. I'm on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I'm over here."