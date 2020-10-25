Khloe Kardashian flaunts tiny waist amid rumours she's back with Tristan Thompson

The line 'Better than Leather' left fans guessing whether the new range is faux leather. Photo / Instagram/Good American

Khloe Kardashian was front and centre in a fierce new campaign, showcasing a new leather collection for her Good American.

The mum proudly showed off her taut midriff in a bandeau top, high rise leather pants and matching utility shirt.

The 36-year-old put on a sexy display, working her angles amid rumours that she and Tristan Thompson have reunited.

The leather parade comes as E! News claims Khloe fears her basketball player beau Thompson, 29, could stray once he hits the road with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An insider confirmed to the news outlet that Kardashian and Thompson have rekindled their romance after the "very special and meaningful time" they spent together during lockdown.

In a new campaign for her clothing brand, Khloe Kardashian has flaunted her trim waist. Photo / Instagram/Good American

"They are together and very happy," the source explains.

"She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."

Once the NBA season kicks off again and Thompson hits the road, the source says Kardashian worries "everything will change".

Despite the big change she has seen in him, the source claims Kardashian is moving slowly, given the NBA player was accused of cheating on her when she was pregnant in 2018 (and again a year later).

A source recently told People that Kardashian has been impressed with Thompson's willingness to "step up" and be a great father to their little girl.

And the star has reiterated countless times that her main focus is co-parenting their two-year-old daughter True.

In response to a fan who questioned their arrangement, Kardashian tweeted back, "He's True's daddy – she deserves to have a loving and awesome father."