Kevin Costner’s divorce has taken yet another messy turn after news his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, allegedly racked up a massive debt on their credit card.

In new court documents obtained by Page Six, the Yellowstone actor claimed his 49-year-old wife has spent approximately US$95,000 of his money “without prior notice” to him.

The 68-year-old also claimed Baumgartner is in violation of their premarital agreement, and that her refusal to leave their home has resulted in him being effectively “homeless”.

According to the news outlet, the court documents quote Costner as saying, “This is surprising and disheartening to me,” adding, “I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home. I never wanted this to happen again.”

The court documents also revealed that the star’s estranged wife allegedly wants details of their premarital agreement to be made public, which is causing concern for the star reportedly worth $20 million as he believed it will cause “irreparable harm” to him.

Costner reportedly believes if details regarding his finances are made public then he will receive “unwanted and embarrassing global media attention” and has fears he could be targeted by fraudsters and burglars.

It comes after yesterday’s reports where it was revealed the star has sought court assistance in his divorce and has requested an order forcing Baumgartner out of the home they share together.

Costner has claimed that the former model is refusing to leave their shared home, despite the couple’s prenup which states that she had 30 days to leave the property after filing for divorce from the actor on May 1, according to TMZ.

Per the outlet, Costner additionally claims that Baumgartner is refusing to leave in order to force the Waterworld star to agree to her “various financial demands”.

Costner has reportedly already given his former wife more than $US1.2 million (NZ$1.9 million) as part of his prenuptial obligations, which is allegedly enough to cover the costs of finding another place to live.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Costner alleges that he had agreed to “contribute as part of his child support obligations US$30K ($48K) per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another US$10K ($16K) for her moving costs.”

Last month, Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The handbag designer requested joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. However, she did not ask for spousal support.